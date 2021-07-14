Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights continues webinar series

Share









Decatur, GA – Continuing its community education webinar series, the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights will host “Decolonizing Education: Liberation Through Action!” on Saturday, July 17th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., a press release said.

The panel will include the viewpoints of a student, teacher, parent, and academic on the current attacks on critical race theory and teaching the truth about race in our classrooms, the press release said.

Moderated by Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights co-chair, Fonta High, the panel will include:

– Recent Decatur High School graduate, Julian Fortuna, who is a student organizer and advocate for education reform, youth civic engagement, and democracy.

– Anthony Downer, an abolitionist educator and high school Social Studies teacher currently working in Atlanta Public Schools.

– Susan McNeel Camp, a parent of two young elementary-aged students and a member of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights education committee.

– Dr. Joyce King, who will represent the Georgia State University Department of Educational Policy Studies.

City Schools of Decatur (CSD), the CSD Black Parents Alliance and the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights have all been critical of the resolution the Georgia State Board of Education passed on June 3rd that supports a ban on teaching students about racism.

“Decolonization work begins with the understanding of the formation of structures of oppression calling for human rights organizations such as Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and other groups to exist,” Beacon Hill co-chair Fonta High said.

“The current curriculum taught in our state and throughout the country in the absence of critical race theory supports these structures to continue to operate as they currently do upholding physical symbols such as the genocide cannon from the ‘Indian War’ of 1836, which has remained erected for over a hundred years, following its use to massacre and displace the Muscogee Creek Nation in this area. An honest recount of our history and how it came to be is necessary to challenge present-day conditions and create a possibility for a future where there are equitable opportunities for all people,” she added.

More information about the webinar can be found on the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Facebook page.

The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights (“Beacon Hill”) empowers, advocates, educates, and organizes people of African descent affected by systemic racism and oppression on issues of equity in education, housing and the legal system in the city of Decatur and surrounding communities.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.