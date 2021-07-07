Brick Store Pub hosting Hawaiian feast on Tuesday, July 13

Share









Decatur, GA — Brick Store Pub will host a five-course Hawaiian feast on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. The event, Poi Dog ATL, will feature Hawaiian chef KiKi Aranita.

Tickets for the meal are $115 and proceeds will benefit The Giving Kitchen. To purchase tickets, click here.

Aranita is from Hawaii and now lives in Philadelphia. She was the owner and co-chef of Poi Dog for seven years. Poi Dog was a Philadelphia-based restaurant and catering company that served Hawaii’s local food. The restaurant and food truck closed in 2020 and now Poi Dog makes a variety of sauces.

Aranita also works intitmate popup events like Poi Dog ATL where she will serve food made in house exclusively for Poi Dog ATL. The menu demonstrates Aranita’s unique take on some Hawaiian classics as well as on popular dishes representative of the island’s rich and diverse culinary scene, according to a press release.

“This food is the end result of a state populated by Chinese, Japanese, & Filipino immigrants (amongst many others),” the press release says. “We hope it provides you with an edible introduction to these wonderful traditions.”

Menu for Poi Dog ATL:

– Maui Lavender Ponzu Salmon Poke

– Maple Yam Gau Gee

– Shiso Spam Musubi

– Kalua Pig with Collards and Coconut Luau

– Li Hing Mui Butter Mochi with Vanilla Ice cream

The menu is subject to change but there will be no substitutions.