This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur is holding a town hall event on Thursday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the upcoming school year. The event will be held virtually and will be in-person for residents who live near the Decatur Housing Authority Community Center.

To attend the meeting via Zoom, click here. The town hall will be held at the Decatur Housing Authority Community Center, 481 Electric Ave. Those who live in the surrounding area can attend the meeting in person.

The town hall will provide an overview of the district’s mitigation strategies and will provide an opportunity for CSD to answer questions submitted by parents, students and staff. Panelists will include Superintendent Maggie Fehrman, Associate Superintendent Lillie Huddleston, Chief Operations Office Sergio Perez, Lead Nurse Shonda Moore and members of the parent advisory, Fehrman said.

CSD is hosting this event “[to] give stakeholders an overview of the mitigation strategies, answer questions, and provide clarification stakeholders may need,” Fehrman said.

She is committed to “transparency and stakeholder engagement and will be providing opportunities like this throughout the year as important decisions are made,” she said.

Fehrman previously outlined the COVID-19 mitigation strategies at the May 11 School Board meeting and the June 8 board meeting. She has previously said the district strives to follow suit with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CSD plans to continue monitoring CDC guidance over the summer.

The district is committed to providing five full instructional days each week during the next school year.

At the June 23 School Board meeting, Fehrman offered an updated mask policy for the board to consider. The current practice for the school district is that all people in all CSD buildings are required to wear a mask. Fehrman’s updated consideration for the fall regarding masks is that at Decatur High School fully vaccinated students and staff have the option to not wear a mask. Masks would continue to be mandated for the elementary and middle schools.

“We would recommend continuing mandat[ing] masks in buildings where students have not had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated and this includes asking our teachers to be good models for our students so that they see adults also wearing masks properly,” Fehrman said at the June 23 meeting.

The outdoor mask policy would also be updated to say that masks are strongly recommended while outside if people can’t practice social distancing, but it is not required.

