Cremalosa chosen as Food & Wine Magazine’s best ice cream shop in Georgia

Decatur

Zoe Seiler Jul 7, 2021
Cremalosa owner Meridith Ford. Image provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA — Cremalosa is one scoop above other ice cream shops in Georgia as Food & Wine Magazine recently chose its “The Best Ice Cream in Every State” list. The local Decatur shop owned by acclaimed Atlanta food writer Meridith Ford took the top spot for Georgia.

“[Meridith] Ford has spent her career looking at food from all sides, as a pastry chef, an instructor at Johnson & Wales, a food critic in two cities, and a gelato maker for hire,” the Food & Wine Magazine article said. “For the Atlanta native, it was the last one that inspired her to embark on her latest adventure — owning her own gelateria, Cremalosa.”

Cremalosa opened in Decatur just before a tough business got even more difficulty but luckily there was something of an appetite for very fine gelato with a range from classic Italian, like stracciatella, to the very American flavor of banana pudding, the article noted.

“I’m so thrilled and honored to be on Food & Wine’s list,” Ford told WSB-TV. “It’s a dream come true, and we’re excited about the season with the many local summer fruits we have to mix and match for new flavors. Our peaches are from Fort Valley, Georgia, plus we have local blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. Figs are coming soon.”

Cremalosa opened in February 2020 and showcases a dozen rotating flavors of gelato and sorbetto. All of the gelato is spun in-house on a Campacto Vario gelato machine imported from Italy, according to a press release.

“Crafted from local cream and simple, farm-fresh ingredients, flavors include a mix of traditional Italian options, such as stracciatella and hazelnut, and creative offerings uniquely inspired by Southern desserts and iconic American cakes, cookies and penny candy. A current bestseller is Blueberry and Peach Shortcake, made with fior di latte gelato, blueberry preserves, peach preserves and shortcake,” the press release stated.

Cremalosa is located at 2657 E. College Ave in Decatur, on the plaza level of the Cortland Decatur East apartments. The gelato shop is open Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday from 2 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.

