Decatur High School Band hosts mattress fundraiser to raise money for new instruments

Decatur, GA — On Saturday July 24, Decatur High School is taking traditional fundraising to the “mats” by hosting their own Mattress Fundraiser to raise money for new band instruments, a press release said.

National organization, Custom Fundraising Solutions, creator of “The Mattress Fundraiser”, has given back over $40 million dollars to schools across the country.

Joe Matejka, owner and founder of the Mattress Fundraiser, said the key to making the fundraisers so successful is the kids.

“The concept is unusual but one that absolutely works,” he said, according to the press release. “One in 10 people buy a new mattress every single year. We offer the community a quality product they need, at a great price and the best part is every sale benefits the school. Our one-day sale can help a group raise thousands of dollars. That is why we are in this business…to help the kids.”

The Decatur HS Band will be hosting their 1st annual Mattress Fundraiser on July 24th, from 10am – 5pm. The cafeteria will transform into a 25+ bed showroom filled with all sizes and styles.

Name brands like Simmons Beautyrest, Therapedic and Englander are available for up to 50% off retail prices.

Delivery and financing are available, the press release says. Watch for area yard signs and for the few lucky kids who get to wear the “mattress suit” while promoting the sale to passersby. COVID-19 precautions will be taken, and social distancing observed.

– What: Decatur High School 1st Annual Mattress Fundraiser

– Where: Decatur High School, in the cafeteria

– When: Saturday, July 24th, 10am-5pm

– Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/844732126124048

For more information about the Decatur High School Mattress Fundraiser contact Eric Zdanowicz at Eric@CFSAtlantaSouth.com or call 478-787-9291

