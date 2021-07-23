Decatur Police respond to an armed robbery on Kirk Crossing Drive

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to an armed robbery on Friday, July 23, at about 1:13 p.m. in the 100 block of Kirk Crossing Drive. The police department believes this incident is related to the July 22 carjacking that took place on Mimosa Place.

An adult male victim was moving items from his residence outside on Kirk Crossing Drive when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department.

The suspect with the handgun struck the victim in the face and took the keys. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle, a silver 2015 Audi A4 with Georgia tag CGH2440. They were unable to start the vehicle initially and demanded the victim’s phone. A third man armed with a handgun appeared in the driveway.

The victim was ordered to the ground and told not to look at the suspects and he complied. The first two suspects were able to start the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. The third suspect fled in a black sedan parked on the street. The victim sustained minor injuries, according to the post. Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678-553-6621 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.

