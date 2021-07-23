Decatur Police respond to carjacking on Mimosa Place

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have identified the suspect vehicle that was involved in a carjacking that occurred on Thursday, July 22, in the 100 block of Mimosa Place. The vehicle has been identified as a mid-2000’s black four-door Toyota Corolla with a rear spoiler. One of the suspects has been identified as having a dreadlock hairstyle, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department.

The white 2021 Jeep Cherokee that was stolen in the carjacking was found abandoned and recovered by DeKalb County Police on Friday, July 23, and the lookout for the vehicle has been cancelled.

Here is Decaturish’s previous story:

Decatur Police responded to a carjacking in the 100 block of Mimosa Place on Thursday, July 22, at about 5:49 p.m. An adult woman parked her white 2021 Jeep Cherokee with Georgia tag CPX8949 and exited the vehicle. A black, older model Volkswagen Jetta pulled behind the victim’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The Volkswagen was occupied by three men. One of the suspects pointed a gray handgun at the victim and demanded her keys. The victim complied and the men left the area driving both the Jeep and Volkswagen. Sgt. John Bender said there is no additional information about the incident to release at this time and he did not have a detailed description of the suspects.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Inv. Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678-553-6621 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.

