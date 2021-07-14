LOADING

Type to search

(UPDATE) Decatur Police respond to shooting at business on East College Avenue

Business Crime and public safety Decatur

(UPDATE) Decatur Police respond to shooting at business on East College Avenue

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 14, 2021
A photo taken outside of Paint Masters following a July 14 shooting. Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

Update: The victim has passed away and the suspect has been charged with murder. To see the most recent update to this story, click here.

Here is our earlier story …

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police at 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, responded to a shooting at a business in the 2600 block of East College Avenue.

The Police Department said the victim and the suspect got into an argument in the driveway of the business. A reader who visited the scene afterward identified the business as Paint Masters.

“The suspect entered the business shortly after the victim, immediately shot the victim and then fled the scene in a black vehicle,” the Police Department said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital. The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5’8-5’9, medium build, wearing a grey hoodie and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678/553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

The victim’s condition isn’t known at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus