Update: The victim has passed away and the suspect has been charged with murder. To see the most recent update to this story, click here.

Here is our earlier story …

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police at 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, responded to a shooting at a business in the 2600 block of East College Avenue.

The Police Department said the victim and the suspect got into an argument in the driveway of the business. A reader who visited the scene afterward identified the business as Paint Masters.

“The suspect entered the business shortly after the victim, immediately shot the victim and then fled the scene in a black vehicle,” the Police Department said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital. The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5’8-5’9, medium build, wearing a grey hoodie and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678/553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

The victim’s condition isn’t known at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.