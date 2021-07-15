Decatur Police: Shooting victim dies, suspect arrested and charged with murder

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a July 14 shooting at a business on East College Avenue.

Police responded to the call at Paint Masters at 1:58 p.m. on July 14.

“The investigation revealed a verbal altercation took place between the victim and suspect as they were entering/exiting the driveway of a business,” Capt. Jennifer Ross said. “The suspect initially left the location and the victim entered the business. The suspect returned and entered the business, shot the victim and fled.

“The victim, identified as 46-year-old Timothy Wilson of Hiram, GA, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators and officers canvassing the area located evidence that led to identifying the suspect, 24-year-old Jadir Woods of DeKalb County. Woods was taken into custody and charged with murder.”

Woods was in jail as of Thursday morning, July 15.

Ross said the police department thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Division, the DeKalb County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol for their help with the investigation.

