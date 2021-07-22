Decatur pools changing hours due to lifeguard shortage

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is modifying its pool schedules beginning Aug. 2, due to a national lifeguard shortage, according to an announcement from the city.

On weekdays, Ebster Pool will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for lap swim. Seniors will be admitted for free with picture ID during those hours.

Glenlake Pool will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

Glenlake, Ebster and McKoy pools will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The pools first opened on Memorial Day weekend and have COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Some guidelines include reducing the total capacity at each pool. At Glenlake Pool, the capacity is 106 people. Ebster Pool will be limited to 62 people and McKoy Pool is capped at 50 people.

If someone reports a positive COVID-19 test and they have visited the pools within 48 hours of the testing positive, the pool will be closed for 24 hours.

Anyone displaying visible signs of illness will not be admitted to the pools. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained during check-in, on the pool deck and in the pool. The deck furniture will also be spaced out.

Large groups of more than nine people are not allowed. Pool staff at the front desks will wear masks at all times, and it is strongly recommended that patrons wear masks while not in the pools.

The pools will not provide snack and food service this summer, but patrons can bring their own food and drink to the pool.

Only two people or immediate family members will be able to use the bathrooms at the same time.

Families cannot bring toys, pool noodles, balls or kick boards to the pool. The only inflatables allowed will be ones designated to assist beginning swimmers to stay afloat.

The water fountain will be closed. Pool furniture will be disinfected before swimmers use them. Pool patrons can bring their own chairs.

Admission to the pools is $5 for each person over the age of one year old. Cash and checks are accepted. No change will be given for cash transactions, so the pools are asking patrons to bring exact change.

Resident season family pool passes are $150 and are available at the Glenlake Tennis Center. Individual passes are $45.

Swimmers will be asked to leave the pools after two hours when others are waiting in line to enter. Pool rentals are still suspended during the 2021 pool season.

Recently the city announced that a “severe staffing shortage” is forcing the city of Decatur to cut back on its after-school programs for the upcoming school year.

