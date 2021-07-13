Decatur School Board holding first in-person meeting since March 2020

Decatur School Board holding first in-person meeting since March 2020City Schools of Decatur Administrative Offices. Photo by Dena Mellick
Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education on July 13 will hold its first in-person meeting since March 2020, when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will still be ways to attend virtually. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030. During 2021, the School Board has held board-only meetings, with limited staff attending the meeting. Tonight’s meeting will be the first meeting open to public attendance with all staff present during the meeting.
Here are the virtual access instructions:
Join by Phone:
Dial:+1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 956 1415 9391
The board has a light agenda with only one action item. The board will be asked to approve changes to the 2021-2022 school calendar.
Here are the changes being considered:
Adding four early release days to allow for parent/teacher conferences in grades K-12
– September 16 and 17
– February 10 and 11
Juneteenth Observance
Close all CSD schools and offices on June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth on June 19, 2022
To see the full agenda for the July 13 meeting, click here.
