Decatur School Board holding first in-person meeting since March 2020

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education on July 13 will hold its first in-person meeting since March 2020, when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will still be ways to attend virtually. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030. During 2021, the School Board has held board-only meetings, with limited staff attending the meeting. Tonight’s meeting will be the first meeting open to public attendance with all staff present during the meeting.

