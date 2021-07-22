DeKalb County Commissioner to host second annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive on Saturday

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Stonecrest Councilman Robert Turner will host the second annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two drop-off zones. One drop-off zone is at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur, and the other will be at Northlake Mall, 4800 Briarcliff Road NE in Atlanta, according to a press release.

“It’s important to ensure that every child in DeKalb County has the supplies they need to achieve success this 2021-2022 school year,” Cochran-Johnson said in a press release. “By donating essential school items, local residents are able to invest in the future of the students within their communities and, more importantly, assist parents who are experiencing financial hardship.”

Items needed include backpacks, hand sanitizer, paper, pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, colored pencils, washable markers, rulers, safety scissors, binders, spiral notebooks, erasers, glue sticks, folders, highlighters, insulated lunch bags, earphones or earbuds, index cards, calculators, masks, disinfectant wipes and any other items associated with



completing school assignments.

The event is open to anyone who wishes to donate new school supply items. Event staff and volunteers will be available at each site to help with unloading vehicles. All supplies collected will be given to the DeKalb County School District and distributed to students in need.

“Last year there was an overwhelming outpour of support from the community,” Cochran-Johnson said in a press release. “My only ask is that this year we exceed last year’s contributions.”

