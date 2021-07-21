DeKalb County Solicitor General Donna Coleman-Stribling named Solicitor General of the Year

Share









DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Solicitor General Donna Coleman-Stribling received the award for Solicitor General of the Year 2021 during the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council Annual Conference on July 18. The award is based on peer nominations and honors distinguished solicitors general in Georgia for their exceptional contributions to the prosecution profession, according to a press release.

Coleman-Stribling was celebrated for her service to the DeKalb County community, her demonstrated commitment to advocacy for victims, and her commitment to justice for those she serves, according to conference materials.

Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage, in his nomination statement, acknowledged Coleman-Stribling’s continued display of “courage under fire with grace and dignity.” Coleman-Stribling is known for her exemplary leadership and has gained the respect of her staff, colleagues, and professional peers because of her efforts and thoughtfulness toward building a safer community, the press release stated.

Coleman-Stribling leads one of the largest prosecutorial offices in the Southeast where, under her leadership, the office of Solicitor General advances diversion programs designed to provide second chances and improve participants’ life choices. Her office also partners with anti-violence focused, community-based organizations that serve women, men, and youth. With these partners she has been able to implement initiatives to protect the health and welfare of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among her most notable accomplishments is the Not In My DeKalb initiative, according to the press release. Coleman-Stribling became the first solicitor general in Georgia to add victim advocates to police precincts to provide secondary resources for victims and also be a resource for law enforcement. Since 2019 she has added an advocate in two precincts and the advocates help provide domestic violence victims with resources and guide them through court proceedings.

The solicitor general’s commitment to domestic violence awareness is among her office’s many outreach campaigns to continue engagement efforts with the DeKalb community.

A career prosecutor, Coleman-Stribling has dedicated her life to service and advocacy for those who seek justice. The distinguished 2021 Solicitor General of the Year Award honor commends her for this unshakable dedication to the citizens of DeKalb County and the state of Georgia, the press release stated.

