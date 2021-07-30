DeKalb County to offer $50 for COVID-19 vaccinations at South DeKalb Mall on July 31

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County is giving away $50 prepaid debit cards for the second time as incentives for the first 100 people who receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, July 31.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeKalb County Board of Health, MedCura Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years old and older at The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur, according to a press release.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that MedCura Health will also provide backpacks to students.

Residents will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving vaccinations.

“We are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in the press release.

As of July 27, in DeKalb County, 334,022 residents, or 45%, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In DeKalb County, 35% of African-Americans have received at least one dose, while 53% of white people and 68% of Asian individuals have received at least one dose. About 36% of Hispanic individuals have received at least one dose.

