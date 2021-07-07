DeKalb Elections swears in new board

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Elections Board welcomed two new members on July 7.

Judge Bedelia C. Hargrove administered the official oath of the DeKalb County Board of Elections this morning, swearing in new and returning board members. Susan Motter, Dele Lowman Smith and Anthony Lewis are back; Nancy Jester and Karli Swift were appointed this year.

Appointed by DeKalb County Republicans, Jester is a former DeKalb County commissioner and served on the DeKalb County Board of Education.

Swift was appointed by the county Democrats and is an activist and co-founder of Georgia Onward, a political action committee.

Each board member serves a two-year term.

Board members promised to “prevent any fraud, deceit or abuse,” “make a true and perfect return of such primaries and elections” and “duly, impartially and faithfully perform duties in accordance with GA law.”

After the short ceremony, Hargrove congratulated board members.

“I know you have a lot of work ahead of you, but that’s nothing new for DeKalb County. That’s what we do in DeKalb County, we work. So let’s just enjoy where we are at this time, and keep it moving,” said Hargrove.

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry welcomed board members, noting his enthusiasm for forming the contested working group.

“We want to continue that partnership with the Board of Registrations and Elections moving forward, as we talk about budget needs, policy changes, and other supports to ensure free and fair elections her in DeKalb,” said Terry.

The first regular meeting of the Elections board is July 8 at 4:30 p.m. A new chair and vice chair will be elected at that time.

