DeKalb Fire Rescue says arson behind Toco Hills fire, ask for public’s help finding suspect

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb Fire Rescue says a huge fire at Reggie’s Salon in the 3000 block of North Druid Hills Road was caused by arson.

They are now asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

Firefighters responded to the scene on July 13 and were able to put the fire out with no injuries to bystanders or firefighters. The fire could be seen from the nearby Publix grocery store and resulted in a temporary road closure.

The Fire Department says the arsonist tried to start a fire at the Shell station next door.

The Fire Department provided these photos and encouraged anyone with information to contact Georgia Arson Control, 1-800-282-5804.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered.

The Fire Department also shared this video:

