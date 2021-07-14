DeKalb firefighters respond to Toco Hills blaze

Share









This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County Fire Rescue on July 13 responded to a huge fire in the 3000 block of North Druid Hills Road.

According to a witness, the fire engulfed a hair salon next to a gas station. The fire could be seen from the nearby Publix grocery store. North Druid Hills Road at Clairmont is currently closed due to the fire, the witness said.

DeKalb County Fire spokesperson Jaeson Daniels around 11 p.m. said that the fire was out. The fire began around 9 p.m. The structure was vacant and there were no injuries, he said.

“The fire is out now. They’re hitting hot spots now,” he said. “It appeared to be a vacant structure and it is a total loss.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.