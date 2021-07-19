DeKalb History Center to launch Avondale Estates exhibit

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The DeKalb History Center is launching an exhibit about Avondale Estates on August 6. “Avondale Estates: The Haven of Health and Happiness” will dive into the history of the city and bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative, according to an announcement from Avondale Estates.

The city of Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. Avondale quickly developed from mostly farmland into a “home lovers paradise” that was opened to new residents by 1925. George F. Willis, the developer, planned for a quaint old English city with beautiful homes flanking a picturesque town center. But the city was also developed as an intentional “whites only” exclusive area, mirroring thousands of towns across the country.

The exhibit will explore the history of Avondale Estates from its origins, including the amenities, architecture and the people who made the city what it is today.

The DeKalb History Center is located at 101 E. Court Square in Decatur and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

