LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Police arrest man accused of driving under influence, killing man on motorcycle

Decaturish updates

DeKalb Police arrest man accused of driving under influence, killing man on motorcycle

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 7, 2021
The approximate location of the July 3 crash. Image obtained via Google Maps
Share

Druid Hills, GA — DeKalb County Police have arrested a man accused of striking and killing a man on a motorcycle in the Druid Hills community.

The crash occurred on the night of July 3 at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and North Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“The victim, Dylan Dickerson (20), was at a light on his motorcycle waiting to turn onto N. Ponce when he was struck by a car driven by Ronald L. Williams, 49,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “Mr. Dickerson died on the scene. Alcohol appears to be a factor and Williams was arrested and charged with DUI and Homicide by Vehicle.”

According to jail records, Williams was released from jail on July 7. He’s also facing other charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and following too closely, jail records show.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus