Full draft of Decatur’s strategic plan is ready for public review and comment

Share









Decatur, GA — The full draft of the city of Decatur’s strategic plan is ready to be reviewed by the community and the city is accepting comments on the plan between now and July 23. After the public input period the final revised draft will work its way toward consideration by the City Commission, according to an announcement from the city.

After more than 18 months of community conversation about the strategic plan, the final draft is now available. The community is encouraged to provide thoughts on the emerging plan. To provide input, click here.

The strategic plan is the document the city will use as the basis for how Decatur sees and responds to challenges and opportunities. The document serves as the city’s guide for planning its priorities, policies and projects. It is updated every 10 years. During this process, the city is also updating its comprehensive plan and livable centers initiative, according to the city’s strategic plan website.