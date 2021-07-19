Georgia Romance Writers to hold annual conference in October

Share









Atlanta, GA – Georgia Romance Writers (GRW), a Romance Writers of America chapter, announces their annual writers conference, Moonlight & Magnolias from October 1 to 3, 2021, a press release said. Featuring Vanessa Riley, Keynote Speaker; Piper Huguley, GRW Featured Speaker; and Tina Radcliffe, Craft Speaker.

This year is a hybrid conference. An in-person cohort takes place at the Atlanta Hilton Northeast which will operate in accordance with the latest public safety, health, and hotel guidelines. A virtual only option is available to those who can’t make it to the conference or prefer to participate from a computer screen.

The onsite conference consists of three days of in-person workshops to include a special half-day master class on Sunday, breakfast each morning, lunch on Friday and Saturday, and the Maggie Awards banquet on Saturday evening. Attendees can participate in editor and agent appointments, a pitch workshop, and professional headshot appointments. An author event where authors will meet-and-greet plus sign and sell books, runs from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The onsite conference registration fee includes the virtual conference.

The virtual conference will include two days of unique recorded sessions that will premier conference weekend and be available to participants for one month post conference.

Visit www.garomancewriters.org to register for Moonlight & Magnolias. Onsite registration is $249 and virtual registration is $199. Registration closes on September 1, 2021.

Starting in 1982, the Moonlight & Magnolias conference has a tradition of supporting and developing writers of all levels who write stories of romance or featuring romantic elements. GRW is made up of 200 serious, professional writers, nearly one-third of whom are multi-published in book length fiction. GRW is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing quality women’s fiction to the market. GRW’s mission is to promote high quality romance writing, to disseminate information regarding all aspects of the genre, and to give support and encouragement to members. For more information visit, www.garomancewriters.org.

