Indigo Girls to headline Amplify Decatur Music Festival in October

Decatur, GA — The Indigo Girls will headline the Amplify Decatur Music Festival in October on the Decatur Square, Amplify My Community announced in a press release. Tickets are currently on sale.

To purchase tickets, click here. Tickets are $60 for general admission, $150 for VIP, and $250 for premium VIP, the press release says.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 11 p.m. The event will also feature the Old 97’s, Blind Boys of Alabama, The Cactus Blossoms and Michelle Malone.

Amplify Decatur will feature a free, outdoor concert the night of Friday, Oct. 1, as well. Artists will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the press release.

Amplify Decatur is presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic. All proceeds will be directed to Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) to aid their efforts to prevent and alleviate homelessness in Decatur and DeKalb County.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we are so excited to be back in the Square this year celebrating and recognizing DCM in their heroic efforts to help families facing poverty settle into safe, stable homes and build healthy lives,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify board, in a press release. “We are eternally grateful to the city of Decatur, Eddie’s Attic, and so many incredible sponsors, especially, Lenz, for making our community stronger through the power of live music.”

Amplify is working with the city of Decatur to develop a plan that will ensure public safety and a healthy environment.

The weekend of Oct. 1-3 will feature other festivals as well including the Decatur Book Festival, Decatur Arts Festival and Decatur Craft Beer Festival.

