NAMI DeKalb hosting multicultural mental health fair

Metro ATL

Katrina Junkin Jul 12, 2021
Image provided to Decaturish
DeKalb County, GA — NAMI DeKalb is hosting a Multicultural Mental Health Fair on July 17, a press release announced. The fair is meant to provide a space for local mental health organizations to talk with community members regarding mental health education and the supports they can offer.

The goal is to increase awareness around mental health and provide information.

When: July 17, 2021, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Where: Milam Park Pool Center – 3867 Norman Rd, Clarkston, GA 30021

To register for the event, please click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nami-dekalbs-multicultural-mental-health-fair-tickets-156732237341

NAMI DeKalb, an affiliate to NAMI Georgia and NAMI National, is a local 501 (c)(3) mental health organization that supports the community by providing resources, mental health information, and facilitating peer to peer and family support groups for individuals living with a mental health illness.

