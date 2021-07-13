National Black Arts receives grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

Share









This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA – National Black Arts (NBAF) was awarded a $15,000 grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022, a press release said.

Other local grant recipients include the Decatur Book Festival and Dad’s Garage, according to the press release.

A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant provided funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the Fall of 2021.

“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state.”

“NBAF seeks to ensure that the art and stories of Black people are increasingly presented and valued,” said Stephanie Owens, Executive Director of NBAF. “We are committed to our work that helps shape a more equitable and impactful arts ecosystem that highlights the beautiful contributions of black artists and the impact black art has made on our world, and are truly excited to continue to do this work through our partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts.”

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts, the press release said. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities. A complete list of fiscal year 2022 grantees in these program areas can be found here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.