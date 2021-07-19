(PHOTOS) Candlelight vigil honors memory of the late Rep. John Lewis

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA — On Saturday, July 17, around 50 people gathered outside of the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in greater Decatur for a candlelight vigil for democracy and to honor the life and legacy of the late John Lewis on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The “Good Trouble Vigil” was one of 158 held in 42 states across the country, according to DeKalb County Democratic Committee Third Vice Chair Gloria Moore.

“We were asked by Citizen.org along with several other national organizations to host a candlelight vigil in tribute to John Lewis on the anniversary of his death,” said Moore. “A good bit of DeKalb County is in the 5th District, so John Lewis was ours and we were quite anxious to honor him. Besides this anniversary is the fact that in Georgia in particular, we have some voter suppression laws that have been passed that are outrageous. And of course, all over the country there are the same kinds of (voter) suppression laws being passed. So, it’s really important that we get people to focus on the fact that the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is an expansion of the original Voting Rights Act that he fought so hard for. We have to make that happen. Also, we have the For the People Act that will take the voting rights even further which we need in this country.”

DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson, who spoke at the vigil told Decaturish, “This is a celebration of John Lewis, a freedom fighter, a person who was for the people, of the people and by the people and this is just a reminder that we have to continue to do good trouble.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.