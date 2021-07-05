(PHOTOS) Decatur hosts July 4 fireworks show

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur hosted its annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. There was no Pied Piper Parade or Concert on the Square this year, but people still came out in droves to experience the display of pyrotechnics that launched from the DeKalb County Courthouse parking deck just after dark.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, siblings Nova Hollingsworth, 4, Zaniyah Hollingsworth, 6, and Zyaire Hollingsworth, 13, pose with their refreshment stand during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sonny Calo entertained the crowd during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aubrey Morgan, 5, on left, her brother Elisha Morgan, 6, on right, and their cousin D.J. Stewart, 3, in the middle, stretch out while waiting for the show to start during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nine-month-old Aliva Stewart sits on her aunt Avita Morgan’s lap during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brianna Harris and Titus Davis dance while saxophonist Sonny Calo plays in the background during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jack Stoudt, 2, sleeps through the fireworks during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nadia Robiel of Snellville is looking patriotic during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brianna Harris and Titus Davis pass the time reading while they wait for the show during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kelley Davis came from Hiram GA for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nae Hollingsworth shows her Red, White and Cute shirt during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Nelson family of Decatur, from left Micah, Dell and Genesis, 5, have some ice cream while they wait for the show during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Johnson family, Raquel, Kiara, 2, Kyle and Lucia, 6 months, wear matching patriotic outfits during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hannah Robiel waves a flag during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nina Stoudt, 5, spins in a patriotic outfit during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nate Spadafore and his daughter Sandy, 2, check out the activity in the Square during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lisa and David Graham have an ice cream and check out the activity in the Square during the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in the Square for the city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. Photo by Dean Hesse.
