(PHOTOS) Decatur hosts July 4 fireworks show

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur hosted its annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 4. There was no Pied Piper Parade or Concert on the Square this year, but people still came out in droves to experience the display of pyrotechnics that launched from the DeKalb County Courthouse parking deck just after dark.

