Portions of Decatur roads to be closed for sewer pipe repair beginning Aug. 2

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has scheduled various lane closures on Decatur roads beginning on Aug. 2. The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has begun construction to address the repair needs of about 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service across the county, according to press releases from the county.

Drivers should expect some delays stemming from the lane closures. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will help motorists in moving safely around the construction.

All lanes will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

A portion of the northbound lane along Columbia Drive, between Snapfinger Road and Homera Place, will be closed while crews work on 386 linear feet of sewer pipe.

On South Columbia Drive, a portion of the northbound land between Forrest Boulevard and Russell Drive will be closed so crews can work on 386 feet of sewer pipe.

A portion of the northbound land on South McDonough Street, between East Hill Street and Griffin Circle, will be closed as crews work on 272 linear feet of sewer pipe.

Another section of South McDonough Street will be closed between West Davis and West Hancock Streets while crews work on 445 linear feet of sewer pipe.