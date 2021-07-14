‘Severe staffing shortage’ forces city of Decatur to cut back on after-school programs

Share









Decatur, GA — A shortage of workers is forcing the city of Decatur to cut back on its after-school programs for the upcoming school year.

Claire Miller, the city’s Director of its Children and Youth Services Division, said it’s a problem facing after-school programs nationwide.

“Like many childcare agencies around the region and around the country, we are facing a severe shortage of applicants to our part-time after school positions,” Miller said. “The pace of new applications is so slow that we have had to adjust our plans for opening programs in the 2021-22 school [year].”

Here are the changes parents can expect this year as a result of the city’s inability to find workers:

– Project REAL 6th-8th grade program will not operate in 2021-22. Families will need to make other arrangements for enrolled middle schoolers. – Ebster Whiz Kids will not operate at Ebster Recreation Center. All Ebster Whiz Kids enrollees will be absorbed into the Fifth Avenue Whiz Kids program. – Whiz Kids (3rd-5th grade) programs at Talley Street and Fifth Avenue should open on AUGUST 31. CYS will review staffing levels as of August 16 and update Whiz Kids families to confirm whether an 8/31 opening date is feasible (or whether a later date will need to be set based on staffing levels). – Animal Crackers (K-2nd grade) programs at Clairemont, Glennwood, Oakhurst, Westchester and Winnona Park will open as planned on August 3 (first day of school).

Miller said the city is taking applications from anyone who is interested in working with the city’s after-school programs.

“Every new applicant we can get is precious right now as we work to fill positions in order to operation our 3rd-5th grade Whiz Kids programs at the upper elementary schools,” Miller said.

Here is more information about how to apply:

City of Decatur Afterschool Programs for 2021-22 NEED YOUR HELP! You may have heard in recent news that childcare agencies are struggling from a crisis in staffing. We are seeing the impacts of this in the City of Decatur as well. At this time we do not have enough afterschool staff members to be able to open programs in August! We need your help to identify and encourage potential candidates to apply for the Afterschool Counselor position with us. Please share this opportunity with anyone and everyone you know who might know someone for whom this opportunity could be a fit. If you’re willing please share this information on your social media platforms, neighborhood groups, church or worship groups and anywhere else you can think of! Afterschool Counselor (Part-Time) – City of Decatur, GA Afterschool counselors lead enriching activities for children in school buildings across the City of Decatur with an emphasis on leadership, social emotional learning, STEAM and cultural competence. The role begins July 27-30, 2021 with orientation and then starts with school on August 3, 2021. Schedules are 2:00-6:15 pm or 2:30-6:15 pm M-F on school days from August through May with some additional hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the year for meetings and professional development. The pay rate is $12 or $13/hour [Depending on Qualifications]. How to Apply Applying is easy! Please visit our website to apply online. You can also checkout our Instagram ad here.

