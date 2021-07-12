Spring Fling and Wine Stroll return as Kirkwood plans for the future

Share









By Sara Amis, contributor

Atlanta, GA — It’s no longer spring, but Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization will bring back Spring Fling this year on Saturday, July 31 starting at noon.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, this year’s Spring Fling will be smaller with distanced seating, but there will still be music, food, an artist market and the annual 5k run.

According to the treasurer’s report at its monthly meeting, KNO has about $120,000 in funds: $25,000 in checking and $95,000 in savings. Projected expenses for 2021 are about $63,000, $37,000 of which is the cost to hold Spring Fling. The event is normally a moneymaker for KNO.

KNO voted to support the special events application for the return of another popular event, the Wine Stroll, to be held September 17, 2021. Sumarie Forrester, who is the Wine Stroll chair for the Kirkwood Business Owner’s Association, said, “We’re excited about the event. It’s put on by KBOA and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to support local Kirkwood businesses after they’ve had such a tough year.”

Looking to the future, KNO will be submitting a five-page document as its contribution to the city of Atlanta’s 2021 Comprehensive Development Plan. The letter includes improvements to existing green spaces and protections for streams, to include repairs to existing structures and construction of new trails and public restrooms.

In other business, Drew Charter Head of School Peter McKnight spoke to KNO about Drew Charter School’s charter renewal. Drew’s current charter expires June 30, 2022 and they are seeking a five-year term to begin July 1, 2022. Seeking community support is part of the process, and McKnight requested a letter of support from KNO before the school presents their renewal application to the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education in the fall.

McKnight stated that the charter would be altered to raise the priority of low income preschool students coming into kindergarten at Drew from outside the school’s footprint. Several KNO members asked for more detail about how that would work before the letter of support is voted on at the next meeting.

