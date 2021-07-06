Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The tree inventory process has begun in Avondale Estates. Davey Resource Group began doing an inventory of trees located in all public spaces in the city on Tuesday, July 6, according to an announcement from the city.

The effort is being led by Jay West, who has been Avondale Estates’ contracted tree officer for several years. The completed inventory will give the city data regarding the condition of existing trees, allowing for data-driven, proactive maintenance and planting plans, the announcement states.

The City Commission approved the contract with Davey Resource Group in April. The project is a Geographic Information System based inventory of maintained trees, planting sites and stumps located along streets and in parks, Decaturish previously reported.

Davey Resource Group estimated there are about 1,370 trees along streets and about 1,180 trees in parks. For the inventory, the firm will collect data on tree location, species, tree size, condition, maintenance needs, tree risk assessment and rating, further inspection, overhead utilities and the date of inventory, according to the firm’s proposal.

“In addition to that there is software that comes with this contract that will allow both staff and our residents to interface with each other to share tree information which we believe to be a huge benefit to staff as we try to place priority on which tree issues that we take care of and in what order,” City Manager Patrick Bryant said at the April 14 City Commission meeting.

