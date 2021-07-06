LOADING

Type to search

Tree inventory process has begun in Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates Trending

Tree inventory process has begun in Avondale Estates

Zoe Seiler Jul 6, 2021
Lake Avondale. Source: Avondaleestates.org
Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The tree inventory process has begun in Avondale Estates. Davey Resource Group began doing an inventory of trees located in all public spaces in the city on Tuesday, July 6, according to an announcement from the city.

The effort is being led by Jay West, who has been Avondale Estates’ contracted tree officer for several years. The completed inventory will give the city data regarding the condition of existing trees, allowing for data-driven, proactive maintenance and planting plans, the announcement states.

The City Commission approved the contract with Davey Resource Group in April. The project is a Geographic Information System based inventory of maintained trees, planting sites and stumps located along streets and in parks, Decaturish previously reported.

Davey Resource Group estimated there are about 1,370 trees along streets and about 1,180 trees in parks. For the inventory, the firm will collect data on tree location, species, tree size, condition, maintenance needs, tree risk assessment and rating, further inspection, overhead utilities and the date of inventory, according to the firm’s proposal.

“In addition to that there is software that comes with this contract that will allow both staff and our residents to interface with each other to share tree information which we believe to be a huge benefit to staff as we try to place priority on which tree issues that we take care of and in what order,” City Manager Patrick Bryant said at the April 14 City Commission meeting.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus