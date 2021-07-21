Volunteers needed for Kirkwood’s annual Spring Fling

Share









Atlanta, GA — Spring Fling is coming back to Kirkwood on July 31 and volunteers are needed to keep the festival running. Organizers are looking for about 50 volunteers to cover a variety of positions, according to an announcement from the Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization.

Volunteers are especially needed for festival setup from 7 to 9 a.m. to hang signs and set up tables and chairs at Bessie Branham Park before the festival begins. Volunteers are also needed for the 5K race from 8:30 to 10 a.m. to help with activities for runners at the finish line and help break down booths and tables after the race.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19, Spring Fling will be smaller this year with distanced seating but there will still be music, food, an artist market and the annual 5K run.

Spring Fling is not expecting revenue from the barbecue competition, beer sales, the children’s area or the tour of homes. There will still be a 5K run, but it will be smaller than previous years.

“All of those are going to be left out this year in an effort to keep the festival smaller, reduce the footprint, and to have it be more COVID safe,” said Andrew Feury, Spring Fling chair, at the May KNO meeting. “Other things that we’ve done is we’re going to cap the runners at 600.”

According to the treasurer’s report at the July KNO meeting, the KNO has about $120,000 in funds: $25,000 in checking and $95,000 in savings. Projected expenses for 2021 are about $63,000, $37,000 of which is the cost to hold Spring Fling. The festival is usually a moneymaker for KNO.

The estimated revenue for Spring Fling is about $54,000. Revenue will come from sponsorships, the 5k race and merch sales. Feury doesn’t expect the neighborhood will need to deviate from this budget, Decaturish previously reported.

Festival proceeds have been used to build the playground in the park, fund murals around Kirkwood, clean up and maintain the parks and bike paths, and support our local schools and nonprofits — such as Kirkwood Cares, according to the announcement.

