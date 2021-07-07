Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 905,494 confirmed cases, 18,541 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of July 7 has recorded 905,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,541 confirmed deaths. As of July 7, there have been 65,287 hospitalizations, 11,086 ICU admissions, 232,066 antigen positive cases, and 2,926 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County, there have been 59,329 cases and 990 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 84,389 cases and 1,363 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 186 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded eight deaths on July 7. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 10.4 deaths per day. On July, it was 6.9 deaths per day.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021: Week of June 30: 903,423 confirmed cases, 18,496 deaths Week of June 23: 901,723 confirmed cases, 18,426 deaths Week of June 16: 900,067 confirmed cases, 18,348 deaths Week of June 9: 898,381 confirmed cases, 18,226 deaths Week of June 2: 896,622 confirmed cases; 18,085 deaths Week of May 26: 894,445 confirmed cases; 17,986 deaths Week of May 19: 891,502 confirmed cases; 17,849 deaths Week of May 12: 887,979 confirmed cases, 17,750 deaths Week of May 5: 883,418 confirmed cases, 17,625 deaths Week of April 28: 877,816 confirmed cases, 17,486 deaths Week of April 21: 871,460 confirmed cases, 17,272 deaths Week of April 14: 864,895 confirmed cases, 17,072 deaths Week of April 7: 858,268 confirmed cases, 16,827 deaths Week of March 31: 852,395 confirmed cases, 16,607 deaths Week of March 24: 845,560 confirmed cases, 16,257 deaths Week of March 17: 838,570 confirmed cases, 15,997 deaths Week of March 10: 831,271 confirmed cases, 15,706 deaths Week of March 3: 823,008 confirmed cases, 15,349 deaths Week of Feb. 24: 810,473 confirmed cases, 14,882 deaths Week of Feb. 17: 796,547 confirmed cases, 14,254 deaths Week of Feb. 10: 780,494 confirmed cases, 13,599 deaths Week of Feb 3: 759,228 confirmed cases, 12,907 deaths

As of July 7, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 29 cases per 100,000 people. One June 30, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 30 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County the average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of July 7 is 1.4 percent. On June 30 it was 1.2 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 37 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of July 7. Last week, it was 39 cases per 100,000. The positivity rate in Fulton County is 1.6 percent. A week ago it was 1.3 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered about 8.36 million vaccines as of June 23.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.

To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.