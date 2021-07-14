Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 909,082 confirmed cases, 18,591 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of July 14 has recorded 909,082 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,591 confirmed deaths. As of July 14, there have been 65,783 hospitalizations, 11,188 ICU admissions, 234,446 antigen positive cases, and 2,926 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County, there have been 59,526 cases and 993 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 84,790 cases and 1,367 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 186 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded one death on July 14. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 6.9 deaths per day. On July 14, it was 7.9 deaths per day.