DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in DeKalb County including school supply drives for Avondale Estates and DeKalb County students, an art exhibit in Avondale Estates and various local government meetings.

Here’s what is happening this week:

Story Scavenger Hunt

Visit the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library during its open hours to pick up instructions with clues that will help readers read through a story. The scavenger hunt is one story with 14 stops and a walking quest that is about one mile in length. The hunt begins and ends at the library with the option to choose a small completion prize, while supplies last. The library encourages participants to bring water, snacks and good walking shoes. The scavenger hunt will continue throughout the end of the month and end on July 31.

Avondale Estates School Supply Drive

The Avondale Elementary School Foundation, Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice and Avondale ACTion are sponsoring a school supply drive for Avondale Elementary School. The drive ends on July 31. This year, the groups are hoping to collect even more supplies and will organize the supplies by grade level and give them to the teachers to use and distribute as they see fit. Checks should be made out to Avondale Elementary School Foundation. Checks may be dropped off at Patti Ghezzi’s house, 3140 Wynn Drive. Text 404-290-1996 to arrange the drop-off. Cash donations can also be given through Venmo, Paypal and CashApp.

School supplies can be dropped off in bins at any of these three Avondale locations:

– Connie Bryans, 88 Lakeshore Drive

– Bruce Johnston, 30 Clarendon Avenue



– Carol Calvert and Lisa Cottrell, 738 Stratford Road

Donations can also be ordered through Amazon and sent directly to Patti Ghezzi.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Tuesday, July 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Coffee With a Cop in Clarkston

The city of Clarkston is hosting a coffee with a cop event on Friday, July 30, at 9 a.m. at Refuge Coffee, 4170 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. The event is an opportunity to come out and meet the Clarkston Police officers.

Heartbreak & Healing, A Painter’s Search for Justice From 1996 until 2007, Andy Sheldon consulted in prosecuting the killers of Medgar Evers and the four little girls who died in the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. The experience impacted him profoundly and painting provided an outlet for his sadness and rage. Sheldon’s project, “Heartbreak and Healing, a Painter’s Search for Justice”, will be exhibited on Friday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will be displayed at Little Tree Art Studios, 2834 Franklin Street in Avondale Estates. Sheldon will be available to speak about his experiences and will give an artist’s talk at 11 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, click here. DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Drive The DeKalb County School District is hosting a back-to-school drive on Saturday, July 31. The DeKalb County Board of Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m. to noon and the back-to-school drive will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are three locations for students and families to recieve school supplies, including one at Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur, and James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston. For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

National Ice Cream Month Celebration in Avondale Estates

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, the office of Travis Gilday State Farm Agency in Avondale Estates is giving away ice cream to its neighbors. Meet the team and get a free dessert on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Avondale. Look for the State Farm tent.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

First Harvest / Lammas Art Fest in Tucker

Celebrate Lughnasadh/Lammas, a Celtic celebration of first fruits and grain harvest, on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. at High Card Brewing, 2316 Main Street in Tucker. Drinking beer is a traditional activity along with local arts and crafts. Crystals, ornaments, tie die, art, and more will be available. Celebrate the grain with a slice of bread and jam, and beer from High Card and Blue Tarp.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioner meets on Tuesday, July 27, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.

The Clarkston City Council meets on Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a special called meeting on Wednesday, July 28, at 4 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will hold a zoning meeting on Thursday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates Historic Preservation Commission and Architectural Review Board meets on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. for a work session and 7:30 p.m. for its regular meeting at City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

