What’s happening this week: cover band performances, short films, Hops at the History Center

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in DeKalb County including a performance at 37 Main in Avondale Estates, a showing of short films at Legacy Park and Hops at the History Center in Decatur. Here’s what is happening this week:

Story Scavenger Hunt

Visit the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library during its open hours to pick up instructions with clues that will help readers read through a story. The scavenger hunt is one story with 14 stops and a walking quest that is about one mile in length. The hunt begins and ends at the library with the option to choose a small completion prize, while supplies last. The library encourages participants to bring water, snacks and good walking shoes. The scavenger hunt will continue throughout the end of the month and end on July 31.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, July 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Filming in Avondale Estates

Paramount Worldwide Productions Inc. will be filming scenes for a series on Friday, July 9, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dartmouth Avenue. Preparation for the shoot will be on Thursday, July 8, and will end on Saturday, July 10. The production company has requested about 1,300 feet of lane closure for the west lane on Dartmouth Avenue between South Avondale Plaza and Fairfield Plaza.

Davis & The Love at 37 Main

Davis & The Love is an evolution and continuation of two decades of music rolled into one genre-bending group. The band plays music from the past and is forward-looking to the future. They play anything from rock and hip hop to soulful pop and funk, all of which is woven into a timeless feel-good collective of musicians and producers. Davis & The Love will perform on Friday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m. at 37 Main in Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Tucker Cruise In

Tucker Cruise In is a non-profit, old-fashioned town meet and greet car show located on Main Street in Tucker. The event will take place on Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of cars, ranging from antiques to street rods, motorcycles to imports. There is a nominal $5.00 registration fee to enter a car into judging.

Treasure Maps: The Georgia Storytelling Roadshow

Treasure Maps: The Georgia Storytelling Roadshow will show a collection of short films on Saturday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The newest iteration of The Storytelling Project is a partnership between the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, L’Arche Atlanta, StoryMuse and Resurgens Impact Consulting. The short films will showcase 10 Georgia storytellers as they provide an up-close, personal viewpoint into their experience navigating life in their communities as a person with a developmental disability.

Beatles vs. Elvis at 37 Main

The Beatles and Elvis will face off in a musical showdown on Saturday, July 10, at 9:30 p.m. at 37 Main in Avondale, 106 N. Avondale Road. Abbey Road and Scot Bruce and his band will perform a shown of hits from the legendary musicians. The bands will alternate mini power sets with both bands coming together for an encore mash up.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Hops at the History Center: A Scenic Georgia Sketchbook

Author Ronald R. Huffman will speak about his new book “A Scenic Georgia Sketchbook, Landmarks & Wonders from the Back Roads” on Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square. The book gives readers the opportunity to look at Georgia’s architectural treasures through the lens of an architect’s sketchbook. Huffman captures the splendor of more than 80 buildings and landmarks throughout the state and shares anecdotes and back stories behind each place.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council meets Tuesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections will meet for a special called meeting on Thursday, July 8, at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting can also be viewed on DCTV’s UStream channel.

The Avondale Estates Historic Preservation Commission meets on Wednesday, July 7, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections will also meet on Thursday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting can also be viewed on DCTV’s UStream channel.

The DeKalb County Planning Commission meets on Thursday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

City Schools of Decatur is hosting a virtual mitigation town hall on Thursday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. The Zoom link will be available on the district’s website.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority will meet on Friday, July 9, at 8 a.m. at City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization will meet on Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

