What’s happening this week: Hops at the History Center, school supply drive, car show

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in DeKalb County including Hops at the History Center in Decatur, a school supply drive in Clarkston benefitting the DeKalb County School District and a car show in Stone Mountain.

There will also be a variety of local government meetings this week, including the Tucker City Council, the Decatur and DeKalb County school boards and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

Here’s what is happening this week:

Story Scavenger Hunt

Visit the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library during its open hours to pick up instructions with clues that will help readers read through a story. The scavenger hunt is one story with 14 stops and a walking quest that is about one mile in length. The hunt begins and ends at the library with the option to choose a small completion prize, while supplies last. The library encourages participants to bring water, snacks and good walking shoes. The scavenger hunt will continue throughout the end of the month and end on July 31.

For more information, click here.

Hops at the History Center: A Scenic Georgia Sketchbook

Author Ronald R. Huffman will speak about his new book “A Scenic Georgia Sketchbook, Landmarks & Wonders from the Back Roads” on Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square. The book gives readers the opportunity to look at Georgia’s architectural treasures through the lens of an architect’s sketchbook. Huffman captures the splendor of more than 80 buildings and landmarks throughout the state and shares anecdotes and back stories behind each place.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Tuesday, July 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, July 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Georgia Center for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing’s 32nd Anniversary

The Georgia Center for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing will celebrate it’s 32nd anniversary on Thursday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shorty’s Neighborhood Eatery, 3701 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. Tickets for the event are about $37 and dinner will be served. Dinner will include an appetizer, a salad, pizza, soda and tea and dessert.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Supply Drive

DeKalb County School Board Chair Vickie Turner is partnering with DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw to hold a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clarkston First Baptist Church, 3999 Church Street in Clarkston. Backpacks with school supplies will be available for all students. Boxes of produce will be provided by DeK Mobile. COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the church, as well as wellness, school immunization, vision and dental checks and school sports checks.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In

The Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In welcomes all years, makes and models of cars. The event will be held on Saturday, July 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 We Mountain Street. The car show has a $10 entry fee and features popular choice awards, prizes and music.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The DeKalb County School Board meets on Monday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. at the district’s central offices, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. The meeting will be livestreamed on DeKalb Schools TV.

The Tucker City Council meets on Monday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350. The meeting will also be available through Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, July 13, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meets on Tuesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza

The City Schools of Decatur School Board meets on Tuesday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center,

125 Electric Avenue. This will be the board’s first in-person meeting since March 2020. The meeting will also be available through Zoom. .

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will meet on Thursday, July 15, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board meets on Friday, July 16, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

