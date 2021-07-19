What’s happening this week: school supply drives, architectural walking tours, garden tour

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in DeKalb County including school supply drives for Avondale Estates and Stone Mountain students, an architectural walking tour of Decatur and a garden tour hosted by Global Growers. Here’s what is happening this week:

Story Scavenger Hunt

Visit the Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library during its open hours to pick up instructions with clues that will help readers read through a story. The scavenger hunt is one story with 14 stops and a walking quest that is about one mile in length. The hunt begins and ends at the library with the option to choose a small completion prize, while supplies last. The library encourages participants to bring water, snacks and good walking shoes. The scavenger hunt will continue throughout the end of the month and end on July 31.

Avondale Estates School Supply Drive

The Avondale Elementary School Foundation, Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice and Avondale ACTion are sponsoring a school supply drive for Avondale Elementary School. The drive ends on July 31. This is the sixth year for the school supply drive, and last year was the biggest school supply drive yet. This year, the groups are hoping to collect even more supplies and will organize the supplies by grade level and give them to the teachers to use and distribute as they see fit. Checks should be made out to Avondale Elementary School Foundation. Cash donations can also be given through Venmo: @Patti-Ghezzi; Paypal: pattighezzi@paypal.com; and CashApp: $PattiGhezzi. Checks may be dropped off at Patti Ghezzi’s house, 3140 Wynn Drive. Text 404-290-1996 to arrange the drop-off.

School supplies can be dropped off in bins at any of these three Avondale locations:



– Connie Bryans, 88 Lakeshore Drive– Bruce Johnston, 30 Clarendon Avenue– Carol Calvert and Lisa Cottrell, 738 Stratford Road

Decatur Architectural Walking Tours

Take a tour and explore the dynamic floor plans, house and architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic gems, spanning from 1830 to 1965. The Decatur Architectural Walking Tours will take place on Tuesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The tours are outdoors with a total walking distance of one mile, and lasts about an hour and a half. The start and end point will be the Historic DeKalb Courthouse.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Tuesday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, July 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, July 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Road to Gold 4 Miler

Celebrate the legacy of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon and enjoy another chance for Olympic fans, runners and walkers of all abilities to run on the Trials course. The race will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 7 a.m. The race will begin at Marietta Street and Park Avenue, travel to Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Andrew Young International Boulevard, MLK Jr Drive, turn around at Capitol Avenue and conclude at State Farm Arena Drive. This event will give every participant in Atlanta, and beyond, the unique opportunity chase their gold on the same streets that gave six runners their ticket to Tokyo.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Global Growers Garden Tour

Global Growers is hosting a garden tour on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at Decatur’s Kitchen Garden, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The tour will take place outside and is limited to 15 people. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. The pandemic has crystalized how essential equitable and resilient local food systems are. The tour will explore the contributions that Global Growers’ farmers are making to Atlanta’s food system and culture and discuss the organization’s plans to build greater equity, health and wealth locally. Participants will visit Decatur’s Kitchen Garden and learn about unique food production techniques and crops from around the world.

Stone Mountain Back-to-School Bash

The city of Stone Mountain is hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 W. Mountain Street. The bash is a drive through event. Giveaways include school supplies, books from Project Transformation and Georgia Military College Goodies.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Avondale Estates Planning and Zoning Board meets on Monday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet on Tuesday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live. The Zoom link will be posted on the city’s website.

