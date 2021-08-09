Arcadia Avenue, South Columbia Drive lane closures continue for sewer pipe repairs

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has scheduled various lane closures on Decatur roads beginning on Monday, Aug. 9. Work began on Arcadia Avenue and South Columbia Drive on Aug. 2 and was expected to be completed by Aug. 7, according to earlier press releases from DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has started construction to address the repair needs of about 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe as part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service across the county, according to press releases from the county.

Drivers should expect some delays stemming from the lane closures. Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will help motorists in moving safely around the construction.

All lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 14.

A section of the southbound lane along Arcadia Avenue, between Craigie Avenue and East College Avenue will be closed while crews repair 532 linear feet of sewer pipe.

A portion of South Columbia Drive will be closed along the northbound lane between Derrydown Way and Shadowmoor Drive as crews repair 345 linear feet of sewer pipe.

Another section of the northbound lane along South Columbia Drive, between Missionary Drive and Derrydown Way, will be closed while crews work on 557 linear feet of sewer pipe.