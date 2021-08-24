Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss stormwater service policy, tree ordinances

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting immediately followed by a work session. The City Commission meetings are held in person at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and will be available via Zoom.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To join the meeting via phone, dial 301.715.8592 and use webinar ID: 838 7197 5072 To view the meeting agendas, click here.

During the regular meeting, the City Commission will consider a contract with Brown and Caldwell for the extent of stormwater service policy. The contract is not to exceed $46,633, which is part of the total requested funding for this project of about $55,000.

Brown and Caldwell has proposed to develop two options for a policy to determine financial responsibility in areas where public infrastructure meets private infrastructure, according to the agenda.

During the work session, the City Commission will continue discussion on all things trees, such as members of the Tree Board, amending the tree ordinance, changing the tree list and discussing the city Christmas tree options.

The City Commission previously asked city staff to look at a loophole in one tree ordinance related to the land disturbance permit and residents’ ability to cut down trees. The loophole exists with the land disturbance permit requirement for removing a tree, but if someone doesn’t apply for a land disturbance permit, “you can do whatever you want,” Bryant said at the July 28 meeting.

The city also has a Tree Board ordinance that outlines the duties and responsibilities of the Tree Board and also establishes the species of trees that may be planted in city rights of way, parks and green spaces. Commissioners Lisa Shortell and Dee Merriam suggested amending the tree list to remove trees, like crape myrtles, from the tall tree list.

“It doesn’t mean we can’t have some crape myrtles in our city. It just means we don’t want them taking up space where it’s appropriate to plant canopy trees,” Shortell said at the July 28 meeting.

The Tree Board is made up of seven members who are appointed by the mayor and serve two-year terms. The city tree officer is one of the members of the board. The Tree Board currently has one member and the city is seeking applicants to fill several vacancies.

The Tree Board studies, investigates, counsels and advises the city manager, who will administer a written plan for the care of trees and shrubs in parks, along streets and in other public areas, according to the city’s website.

At the July 28 meeting, the commissioners were supportive of reinvigorating the Tree Board and filling the vacancies. They agreed that the Tree Board needs clearer direction from the City Commission, and some suggestions were made to potentially do that through the tree ordinance.

The City Commission has also been discussing the future of the holly tree on Clarendon Avenue to serve as the Christmas tree for the annual tree lighting. The consensus of the City Commission was to have city staff explore options to save the tree for one more year, or use a tree in a nearby lot by the clock tower this year and eventually have the Christmas tree be located on the town green.

Additionally, during the work session, the City Commission will discuss a change order to the U.S. 278 road diet project. City staff is requesting that the scope of work for Edwards Pittman Environmental Services be expanded to incorporate the traffic light at South Avondale Road and Clarendon Avenue into the project at a cost of about $28,000.

