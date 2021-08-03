Avondale Estates reminds residents of golf cart, motorized cart rules

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Golf carts and other low speed motorized carts can be an easy way to navigate around Avondale Estates south of North Avondale Road. Georgia and the city of Avondale Estates have implemented laws and ordinances to ensure it remains a safe alternative for people.

The city sent out a few reminders of local laws in announcement on Monday, Aug. 2.

In Georgia, anyone operating a golf cart or low speed motorized cart must have a valid driver’s license or permit in order to drive a golf cart alone. Anyone who is above the age of 12 can operate a golf cart if they are accompanied by a licensed driver who is 18 years or older.

State law requires golf carts to have breaking systems, a reverse warning device, tail lights, a horn and hip restraints.

Drivers of motorized carts must abide by all traffic laws, including signaling for turns, stopping at stop signs, etc.

The maximum occupancy is one person, regardless of age, per designated seat. All passengers muse remain seated with all limbs and body parts within the cart while it is in motion.

Motorized carts are allowed on streets that are part of the city’s street system that are used by other vehicles, but not on state highways, like U.S. Highway 278/ North Avondale Road. Golf carts also cannot cross the highway.

Racing, reckless or aggressive driving is prohibited.

Golf carts and other motorized carts cannot be parked in green spaces, sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, in front yards or city rights of way, except streets.

