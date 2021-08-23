Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights hosting Pan African Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28

Share









Decatur, GA — Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights is hosting its first Pan African Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Decatur Square. The event will be full of family, fun and culture, rooted in the Pan African experience, according to a press release.

“Experience the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and the City of Decatur’s first Pan African Festival. Our theme of innovation, culture and economic empowerment will inform and inspire you and your family,” said Phil Cuffee, Pan African Festival co-producer.

The festival will be co-hosted by Osei The Dark Secret of V103 and there will be music by Mausiki Scales & The Common Ground Collective, drumming, songs, and dance of Giwayen Mata, and hip hop, and spoken word from Young Creators of The Black Man Lab’s We Need You album.

“A Town Square where a confederate monument once stood and the Klan would gather will be the site of our first ever Pan African Festival. This will be a space of culture, love, and healing,” Beacon Hill Co-Chair Mawuli Davis said in a press release.

The free event will also feature various vendors, art, food and innovators.

“Beacon Hill’s Pan African festival will be a celebration of the African diaspora and the economic achievements of its people, uplifting Black entrepreneurs and small business owners while also featuring Black-led organizations organizing in the fight for liberation,” Beacon Hill Co-Chair Fonta High said in a press release.

