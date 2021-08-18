Biz Bits: Truth and Lending team giving away ice cream; Druid Hills neighborhood starts at $1.5 million

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA —Here’s a look at business news in our community.

– The Truth and Lending team at Highland Mortgage on Aug. 25 will be giving away ice cream to mark the end of summer. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Keller Knapp Realty in Oakhurst, located at 715 East Lake Drive, Decatur, GA 30030. Attendees will get one free ice cream or popsicle per person compliments of Truth and Lending and Keller Knapp. For every popsicle or ice cream distributed, Truth and Lending will make a donation to the Decatur Education Foundation.

The Truth and Lending team is a financial supporter of Decaturish.

– A new Druid Hills enclave called Frederick Trust is offering homes starting at $1.5 million.

Here’s more information about the new neighborhood:

Frederick Trust is a unique property in Druid Hills that has been reimagined into a community of six residences, lined with peaceful footpaths and lush gardens. Tucked into the canopy of Olmsted Linear Park at 1609 South Ponce de Leon Ave., Frederick Trust is named for the cherished landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted who planned the Hills Druid Hills neighborhood and adjoining linear park with his sons, in what would be one of his last commissions before his death. “This is a rare and unique opportunity to own in historic Druid Hills.” said Pauline Miller, who is leading the sales team for Compass Development Marketing Group and has sold more than 18,000 homes totaling $4 billion in sales. “The homes at Frederick Trust are luxurious and maintenance free. And with the terraced formal and native gardens, it’s one of the most beautiful properties I’ve ever seen.” The property is anchored by a historic mansion. The mansion is on the high point of the property overlooking Olmstead Linear Park. The refined residence now is two attached homes, with features such as sweeping staircases, historic millwork, stained glass windows, grand chandeliers, chef’s kitchens as well as historic and unique touches. A sweeping driveway through a portico creates the sense of arrival. As the property flows to the back, four newly constructed detached homes were custom built by renowned local luxury builder Phillip Clark. Tall ceilings and exquisitely appointed interiors show that no detail was forgotten. The community is maintained through condominium ownership, so that all owners enjoy maintenance free exteriors and lawn care. “Preserving the cultural and architectural history of not just this home but the historic property and neighborhood was our goal,” said Clark of Philip Clark Custom Builders, who has built more than 500 homes, in cooperation with civic associations, preservationists and neighborhood planning units. “The integrity of the mansion was maintained through an accurate and respectful restoration, ensuring its beauty, grandiosity and dignity for generations to come.” For listings, go to fredericktrust.com or here For a sneak peek, view this video and these images

– A colearning space called Moonrise is opening in Decatur this November

Here’s the full announcement:

The coronavirus has forever changed the way we work and learn. More than ever, parents are looking for a flexible space for their kids to learn and make friends while they work from home. With homeschool and traditional school being the only options available, local entrepreneur Chris Turner decided to create something brand new: a colearning space for kids. Moonrise is opening its first location this November in downtown Decatur, GA. Just like coworking spaces give adults a place to work outside of home and the office, Moonrise gives kids a space to learn outside of home and school. But unlike school, Moonrise is open every day of the week from 7am-9pm, including weekends and summers. Kids ages 5-17 can drop-in anytime, with unlimited visits for $250/mo. Rather than hiring teachers to deliver a curriculum, Moonrise hires learning guides who get to know kids, encourage their interests, and help them work through projects and online learning. The Decatur location features a makerspace, podcast studio, hands-on workshops, and a library wall with sliding ladders. Moonrise is building a modern approach to learning, where kids develop agency and creativity using a growing number of tools both online and in person. According to Turner, “Moonrise brings all the benefits of homeschooling with the addition of learning guides, beautiful spaces, and a built-in community.” For their part, parents can use the space for homeschool, after school, supplemental learning, and an occasional evening out. Moonrise has 250 founding memberships available, which includes unlimited drop-ins, exclusive merch, and an invitation to the grand opening in November. Interested parents can learn more by visiting moonrise.com.

– Chai Pani Decatur has a new menu

“It’s really special; all food from the Deccan Plateau region of India where [Chef Meherwan Irani] grew up and some of the most innovative and delicious Indian food being served in America right now,” a spokesperson for the restaurant says. “The pandemic put a lot in perspective for our team. And it gave Meherwan the option to just throw out the rules and do exactly what he was inspired by, to serve the food he loves from his travels and his childhood. He, our culinary director Daniel Peach, and new chef de cuisine Sahar Siddiqi (formerly Atlas) have put together an almost entirely new menu – attached. The Deccan Plateau is akin to the Appalachian Trail, Meherwan said, where the food is an evolution of the people who arrived there and what they found around them (in this case, the Parsis and it’s a lot of peanuts, onions and allium).”

The restaurant will no longer be serving weekday lunch, the spokesperson said.

Irani said, “We’re not changing our essence, but we’ve talked about chaat for 11 years. We just want to make food that blows people’s minds.”

New menu highlights are the the Green Tomato Pakoras, the Lauki Thalipeeth (gourd pancake), the Kothimbir Chicken and Goan Prawns Masala.

“We’ve taken some of our greatest hits like the Kale Pakoras and Okra Fries off the menu for now to make way for this new regional focus. And we’ll be offering regular specials too,” the restaurant’s spokesperson said.

– Emory Healthcare and ProMedica have announced a new collaboration

Emory is a financial supporter of Decaturish.

Here is the full announcement:

ATLANTA – ProMedica and Emory Healthcare have signed a collaborative agreement to design and build two multimillion-dollar skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in the metro Atlanta area, the two nationally recognized health care providers announced today. The agreement will also transfer the management of operations of Emory’s skilled nursing facility, Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods, to ProMedica. The management agreement will become effective Sept. 1, 2021. The joint venture demonstrates how health systems and post-hospital and rehabilitative care experts with advanced knowledge of the health care continuum can collaborate to develop innovative care solutions. By leveraging their respective skills and expertise, ProMedica, the nation’s largest not-for-profit post-hospital care provider, and Emory Healthcare, a renowned health care and academic institution, are uniquely positioned to improve health care connectivity and access to resources that help patients transition between hospital and home in the Atlanta area. Beginning Sept. 1, ProMedica will manage the day-to-day operations at Budd Terrace, while Emory will be involved with quality performance and strategic planning initiatives. “We are pleased to collaborate with ProMedica as we enhance and expand skilled nursing and rehabilitative services for those who need our care,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Finding an organization that aligns with our values and missions to improve the health of the communities we serve was critical as we move forward.” “ProMedica has a strong skilled nursing care presence in Atlanta, and we are excited to partner with another forward-thinking health care organization to provide the community with enhanced post-hospital services,” says Randy Oostra, FACHE, ProMedica’s president and chief executive officer. “Working with Emory Healthcare to bring innovative approaches to care that combine high tech with high touch, we seek to enhance the patient experience and improve health outcomes. Together, we will offer a truly unique health care alternative in our community for those recovering from illness, injury or surgery.” ProMedica is currently looking for locations in metro Atlanta to build the two new facilities, which are expected to take two years to build once regulatory approval is received. The state-of-the-art facilities will feature private rooms and baths and innovative therapy areas focused on getting patients safely back into the community. The centers will also have attractive social and multi-purpose areas, specialized dining services and beauty and barber services. Medically complex and intensive rehabilitation services supervised by specialty physicians, nurse practitioners and medical directors will be offered seven days a week to short-term patients transitioning from hospital to home, in addition to 24-hour skilled nursing care. When the management agreement takes effect on Sept. 1, Emory Healthcare employees working at Budd Terrace will remain Emory Healthcare employees, however they will be supervised by ProMedica. Once the newly built centers are open in the near future, employees and patients will transition and the current Budd Terrace facility will be closed. A key provision of the joint venture is forming a quality joint operating committee with clinical staff to focus on reducing preventable re-hospitalizations, creating a seamless patient experience, improving patient satisfaction and outcomes and engaging in future strategic planning. Both Emory Healthcare and ProMedica executives will be a part of the joint operating committee.

– Dance 101 is now open at The Point shopping center

Here is the full announcement:

(Atlanta, GA) – A new business is dancing its way into its new home at The Point. Dance 101 is coming this summer to a 7,676 square foot unit at the shopping center. Located next to Orangetheory Fitness on the property, off Emory Point Drive, Dance 101 is set to bring joy through dance to the Atlanta and Emory community. The idea of Dance 101, a one-of-a-kind dance studio that welcomes and nurtures dancers of all interests, levels and ages, was a dream of Ofelia de la Valette’s imagination about 25 years ago when she began her dance studies as an adult beginner. “I started taking dance classes at my gym and eventually, that blossomed into learning from dance professionals at a local studio,” said de la Valette, founder of Dance 101. “I often wished there was a studio for someone like me: an adult newcomer who needed a nurturing, accepting environment. That’s why I opened Dance 101 in 2004, to teach and inspire newly minted dance students. We are so excited to open our second location at The Point and join their list of stores and restaurants!” Dance 101 offers about 90 classes a week collectively and employs 34 teachers. In 2017, Billboard magazine recognized Dance 101 as one of the top 10 dance studios in the country. “The family owned and operated dance studio will bring a fresh and fun atmosphere to The Point’s line up of restaurants and lifestyle offerings,” said Nina Rogers, Vice President of Specialty Leasing for ShopCore Properties. “The de la Valette family’s concept for their studio aligns with the other locally-owned businesses here and we are thrilled to welcome them to our family.” The Point located in the Druid Hills area of Atlanta, Georgia, comprises 120,000 square feet of unique restaurants and lifestyle offerings for adults of all ages. Anchors like CVS and The General Muir complement an array of fitness and lifestyle businesses throughout the center. The Point is located on the Clifton Corridor, a stretch of Clifton Road that is home to preeminent local institutions, including the CDC and Emory University. For more information on The Point, please visit thepointatl.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @thepointatl.

– Trinity Home and Design in Decatur has a new address at East Decatur Station

Here’s the full announcement:

Trinity Home and Design is saying goodbye to its home at 116 E. Trinity Place and moving a few blocks west to the Acme Building at 533 W. Howard St. in Decatur. It’s a short distance, but it brings some big changes. On the retail side owners Lisa Turner and Wallace Bryan will offer studio hours for shopping furniture and upholstered items. They plan to resume a schedule of special events for the public – designer trunk shows and art openings – but their primary focus will be design services. “Throughout the pandemic requests for our design expertise grew tremendously. Clients called on us for everything from furniture selection, to space planning, and kitchen and bath design.” says Lisa. “It’s clearly the time to ‘right size’ our business to be able to serve our clients even better.” This pivot provides an opportunity to establish a greener bricks and mortar footprint with square footage they can utilize more effectively for the furniture items and services their clients want most. Lisa and Wallace have always sourced products from ethical suppliers and manufacturers, recognizing how important that is to their customer base, now more than ever. Watch for announcements about the anniversary/moving sale in mid-August at their 116 E. Trinity location. And look for news about the grand opening celebration later in the fall in their new location at 533 W. Howard St. Dreaming about a design refresh or an upgrade to your home space? Find out more about Trinity Home and Design at trinity-decatur.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

