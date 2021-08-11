Center for Puppetry Arts announces Fall and Winter Season 2021

Share









Atlanta, GA – Live in-person performances, customized online programming, new special exhibitions, holiday events, and more are all part of the Fall and Winter season at the Center for Puppetry Arts, a press release announced. This season offers something special for everyone, anywhere – at the Center, online, and at your location. For the full schedule, see below or visit puppet.org

“The Center is thrilled to bring back a season full of in-person performances, exciting new exhibitions, and special events, while continuing to offer onsite educational programming and digital programming worldwide,” said Beth Schiavo, Executive Director. “There’s truly something for everyone this season. We welcome patrons to explore our opportunities in-person, online, or at your location. We continue to focus on patron safety, requiring masks in accordance with the city’s recent mandate and the CDC recommendations.”

A Center ticket includes 3 activities: the performance, the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and the Create-A-Puppet Workshop™. In the workshop, guests are invited to build, decorate and perform with their own puppet on the Center’s classroom stage. The puppets are based on the characters and style of puppetry in each individual production. This season’s Create-A-Puppet Workshops™ feature the Shy Sheep Hand Puppet to accompany Mother Goose, a Plundering Pirate Hand Puppet to accompany Everybody Loves Pirates, a Silly Cyclops Hand Puppet to accompany The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Silly Hollow, and a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ Shadow Puppet to accompany Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™.

The Center maintains its dedication to a safe environment for its staff and guests by requiring masks, encouraging social distancing, limiting capacity and frequent cleanings.

TICKETING

Ticket prices vary for performances and other programs. Prices are available at puppet.org or by calling 404-873-3391. Based on availability.

FALL AND WINTER 2021 FAMILY SERIES PERFORMANCES

– Mother Goose Aug. 18-Sept. 26

– Everybody Loves Pirates Oct. 15-24

– The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Silly Horseman Oct. 29-Nov. 7

– Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ Nov. 10-Jan. 2

FALL AND WINTER 2021 SENSORY-FRIENDLY SUNDAYS

– Mother Goose Sept 19

– Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ Nov. 14

FALL AND WINTER 2021 ADULT PROGRAMMING

– The Ghastly Dreadfuls Oct. 13-30

FALL AND WINTER 2021 MUSEUM PROGRAMMING – All Ages

– Artist Profile: Chantelle Rytter’s Parade Puppets – Pop-up Exhibition Oct. 1-31

– Christmastown 1964 – Special Exhibition Nov. 11-Jan. 2

FALL AND WINTER 2021 VIRTUAL EVENTS

– The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Meet the Creature Shop Creatives Aug. 29

FALL AND WINTER 2021 DIGITAL PROGRAMMING

– Puppet Playdate: Camp Whachyawannado Aug. 21

– Puppet Playdate: The Little Red Hen & the Grain of Wheat Sept. 18

– Puppet Playdate: Celebrating Día de los Muertos Oct. 16

– Puppet Playdate: Captain Healthy and the Safety Dog Nov. 20

– Puppet Playdate: The Velveteen Rabbit Dec. 18

FALL AND WINTER 2021 EDUCATION PROGRAMMING – Ages 9-14

Discovery Days:

– Africa Aug. 17

– Europe Aug. 31

FALL AND WINTER 2021 SPECIAL EVENTS – All Ages

– Dragon Con Night at the Center for Puppetry Arts Sept. 2

– Monster Mash Oct. 30

– Photo Op with a Rudolph puppet Nov 13

– Yukon Cornelius Look-Alike Extravaganza Nov. 20

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.