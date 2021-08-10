City of Avondale Estates seeking applicants for Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is seeking two additional members to its newly redesigned Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board. These members must be residents of the city with an expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning or an applicable design field, according to an announcement from the city.

Individuals interested in serving on the board must have a demonstrated special interest, competence or knowledge in urban design and city planning. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, the announcement states.

The City Commission recently amended the city’s zoning code and one change was dissolving the Architectural Review Board and combining it with the Planning and Zoning Board. In February, Commissioner Lisa Shortell explained that this recommendation came from the zoning audit, which suggested putting the architectural review guidelines into the zoning code.

Concerns were raised by the board and residents about abolishing the ARB while city staff was working on rewriting the zoning code. Mayor Jonathan Elmore suggested adding architecture review to the Planning and Zoning Board by adding two seats for people who have a design background.

