Type to search

City of Avondale Estates seeking applicants for Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board

Avondale Estates Trending

City of Avondale Estates seeking applicants for Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board

Zoe Seiler Aug 10, 2021
Photo obtained via the city of Avondale Estates website.
Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is seeking two additional members to its newly redesigned Planning, Architecture, Zoning Board. These members must be residents of the city with an expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning or an applicable design field, according to an announcement from the city.

Individuals interested in serving on the board must have a demonstrated special interest, competence or knowledge in urban design and city planning. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, the announcement states.

The City Commission recently amended the city’s zoning code and one change was dissolving the Architectural Review Board and combining it with the Planning and Zoning Board. In February, Commissioner Lisa Shortell explained that this recommendation came from the zoning audit, which suggested putting the architectural review guidelines into the zoning code.

Concerns were raised by the board and residents about abolishing the ARB while city staff was working on rewriting the zoning code. Mayor Jonathan Elmore suggested adding architecture review to the Planning and Zoning Board by adding two seats for people who have a design background.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2021 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.