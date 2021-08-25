City Schools of Decatur plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff

Share









Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur plans to require students and staff members to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The board members voiced their support for the action at the Aug. 24 work session.

The board will vote on the requirement for students at the September regular meeting. Approval of the requirement would make CSD one of the first school districts in the state to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I think it’s the safest thing to also mandate vaccines to students, for those who are eligible for the vaccines,” School Board member Jana Johnson-Davis said. “I don’t know why we would treat this any differently than any other vaccine that’s mandated.”

The board also agreed that accommodations could be made for those who have a medical condition or religious objections.

Superintendent Maggie Fehrman will work with the district’s legal counsel to craft both policies. For staff, Fehrman will write an administrative regulation and develop a timeline for implementation. The staff requirement does not require a School Board vote.

“There’s no law that prevents us from requiring staff to be vaccinated,” Fehrman said. “However, if we do want to as a district say yes we will require vaccines against COVID, then we have to also have a process in place for staff who chose or say they don’t want to get vaccinated.”

The board members were supportive of requiring unvaccinated staff members to be tested weekly for COVID-19.

“I also agree that we should require vaccinations for staff but provide that interactive accommodation process for staff that may have a medical condition and can’t get vaccinated, and regular testing,” Fehrman said.

The district will be conducting surveillance testing soon and students and staff will be able to be tested through that program, which would do weekly testing.

For those who are currently vaccinated, the requirement would also apply to booster shots.

