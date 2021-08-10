COVID-19 analyst Amber Schmidtke will be guest on Aug. 11 Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — Amber Schmidtke, a public health microbiologist, will be a guest on the Aug. 11 Decaturish Twitch show.

Schmidtke runs a popular Facebook page and newsletter where she provides analysis about COVID-19 trends in Georgia. Her Facebook page has more than 20,000 followers and she disseminates her content via a Substack newsletter.

She will be taking your questions about COVID-19.

The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here. The Twitch Shows generally will be at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 2022.