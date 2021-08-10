Type to search

COVID-19 analyst Amber Schmidtke will be guest on Aug. 11 Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 10, 2021
Amber Schmidtke. Photo provided to Decaturish.com
Decatur, GA — Amber Schmidtke, a public health microbiologist, will be a guest on the Aug. 11 Decaturish Twitch show.

Schmidtke runs a popular Facebook page and newsletter where she provides analysis about COVID-19 trends in Georgia. Her Facebook page has more than 20,000 followers and she disseminates her content via a Substack newsletter.

She will be taking your questions about COVID-19.

The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here. The Twitch Shows generally will be at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 2022.

If you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

