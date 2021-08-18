Death of injured man found in Oakhurst now considered a homicide; police ask for information

Share









Decatur, GA — The case of a man found critically injured in Oakhurst has now become a murder investigation.

Decatur Police on Aug. 13 at 5 a.m. responded to a report about a person injured in the 600 block of East Lake Drive.

“An adult male with an unexplained head injury was located and transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Sgt. John Bender said.

When officers responded, they were unsure about whether they were dealing with an assault or an accident. The man, identified as 46-year-old Andrew Tanner, passed away on Aug. 16. Now police say that someone caused Tanner’s fatal injuries.

“On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the death of Andrew Tanner was determined to be a homicide,” Sgt. John Bender said. “Investigators are working to gather additional evidence and are continuing to follow up on every potential lead. We wish to thank all of the community members that have provided information to the investigators thus far. If you have any information about the murder of Andrew Tanner, please contact Inv. Lindsey at [email protected] or 678/553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

Police also put out a call for surveillance footage that might help them find a suspect.

Tanner was known locally by his nickname, Manute. Oakhurst residents erected a memorial for him on a public bench.

