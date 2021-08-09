Decatur, Atlanta schools report low cases of COVID-19 during first week of school

Share









Decatur, GA — As metro Atlanta students returned to classrooms last week, some schools are reporting low numbers of COVID-19 cases. City Schools of Decatur reported 10 positive cases and have 16 students in quarantine during the week of Aug. 3-6.

The current total enrollment for City Schools of Decatur is 5,520 students and seven students have tested positive and 16 students are quarantining. About 0.13% of students have tested positive and less than 0.3% of students are in quarantine.

One staff member and one maintenance staff member tested positive at Talley Street Elementary School. One staff member at Decatur High School also tested positive. One staff member at College Heights Elementary School is in quarantine, according to the CSD COVID Report.

The report also indicated that contact tracing is ongoing at Westchester Elementary School, which has one possible positive case, and the counts will be updated once contact tracing is complete.

Currently, City Schools of Decatur is requiring masks be worn by all students and staff in all CSD buildings.

Atlanta Public Schools has reported 60 positive student cases out of about 51,000 students, which is about 0.12% of students. APS has also reported 26 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four cases in district offices. The APS COVID-19 weekly case report shows numbers from July 31 through Aug. 6 and indicates all cases reported to the schools as of Aug. 9.

The APS dashboard shows 382 cases of school-based exposure and 48 potential cases of school-based exposure. The district is still investigating some cases.

Atlanta Public Schools has also implemented a universal mask wearing protocol in all schools and buildings. Masks are required for all students and staff in all schools and buildings during the school and workday, as well as in all indoor afterschool activities, clubs and programs, according to the APS website.

