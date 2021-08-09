Decatur BBQ, Blues and Bluegrass Festival returns on Saturday, Aug. 14

Share









Deactur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosing its first outdoor live music festival after 18 months. The 20th annual Decatur BBQ, Blues and Bluegrass Festival will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Legacy Park in Decatur, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The festival is presented by Moore Team of Fairway independent Mortgage.

Festival gates open at 1:30 p.m. and local artists will begin performing at 2:30 p.m. The lineup features features Payton Kashdan and Catfish & the Bottom, followed by the main bill starting at 5 p.m. showcasing Smith & Calvert and Blair Crimmins & the Hookers. At 8 p.m., headliner and Grammy-nominated artist G. Love & the Juice will perform an electrifying set for all in attendance, according to a press release.

Dunc’s BBQ Kitchen, Taylor’ d Bar-B-Q, Ford’s BBQ and Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ are some of the barbecue pitmasters that have partnered with the festival this year.

Kids activities and games will include: the Atlanta Hawks fan team, cornhole tournaments, face painters and more. Children 12 years old and younger will receive free admission. The festival is pet-friendly and sponsor iWag will be holding pet adoptions under their tent. Additionally, sponsor Ascend Medical will have a station available throughout the festival providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

Decaturish is also a sponsor of the festival this year and will have a table at this year’s event.

“We are looking forward to hosting a great festival this year with a variety of musical talents, delicious BBQ and activities for the whole family to enjoy,” said Michael Vajda, managing partner of Synertia Partners and the event organizer, in a press release. “We’re thrilled that the festival is returning this year for a very special 20th anniversary to raise critical funds for Decatur-based charities. We hope that everyone is able to join us on August 14 for a safe and exciting event.”

General Admission tickets can be purchased here. Merchandise celebrating the event will be available at the event.

