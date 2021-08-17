Decatur City Commission unanimously votes to reinstate mask ordinance

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission at its Aug. 16 meeting unanimously voted to reinstate the city’s mask ordinance.

Businesses can opt out of the new ordinance, but the owners of these businesses must post signs notifying the public they’ve opted out.

“If an establishment chooses to opt-out, it must post signage at all public entrances stating that it does not consent to enforcement of the face covering requirement,” a memo from City Manager Andrea Arnold says.

Decatur had a face-covering ordinance in place for almost a year, adopting it in July 2020 and allowing it to expire in June 2021. At that time, the vaccine was widely available, and community spread of COVID-19 had plummeted. While the vaccine is still widely available, the highly-transmissible Delta variant of the virus coupled with low vaccination rates contributed to a surge in COVID-19 infections at the end of the summer.

Commissioners during their previous meeting discussed the possibility of renewing the mask mandate, but decided not to at that time because they wanted to give the public and business community a chance to weigh in.

The full recap of the Aug. 16 meeting will appear on Decaturish tomorrow morning, Aug. 17.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.